Live
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 5, 2025: Obsessed fan of Star Wars actor to be hit with restraining order after bizarre threats to family
Feb 5, 2025 1:30 AM IST
Entertainment News Today Live Updates: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for February 5, 2025.
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 5, 2025: Obsessed fan of Star Wars actor to be hit with restraining order after bizarre threats to family
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 5, 2025: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 5, 2025 1:30 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Obsessed fan of Star Wars actor to be hit with restraining order after bizarre threats to family
- Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor and his family are living in fear of an obsessed fan lurking close to them and sending threatening messages.
News entertainment Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 5, 2025: Obsessed fan of Star Wars actor to be hit with restraining order after bizarre threats to family