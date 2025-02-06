Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 6, 2025: Kanye West cashing in on Bianca Censori with new book? New trademark application follows shocking Grammys stunt

Live
Feb 6, 2025 1:30 AM IST
Entertainment News Today Live Updates: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here.
Music News Live Updates: Kanye West cashing in on Bianca Censori with new book? New trademark application follows shocking Grammys stunt
- After making a “naked” statement at the 2025 Grammys, Kanye West seems to have even more plans to capitalise on Bianca Censori's controversy.
Feb 6, 2025 12:47 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Black Sabbath to reunite for ‘final show’ with Metallica, Slayer, Pantera and more bands
- In addition to Ozzy Osbourne, the band's founding members, who will reunite, are Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward.
