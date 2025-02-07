Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 7, 2025: Megan Fox takes ‘space’ from Machine Gun Kelly ahead of their baby's arrival: ‘They don’t talk…'

Live
Entertainment News Today Live Updates: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for February 7, 2025.
Hollywood News Live Updates: Megan Fox takes ‘space’ from Machine Gun Kelly ahead of their baby's arrival: ‘They don’t talk…'
- Megan Fox is taking space from Machine Gun Kelly to protect her peace. She has firmly stated she does not want to continue their relationship.
Feb 7, 2025 12:19 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Jay-Z withdraws legal motion in sexual assault case involving Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
- Jay-Z has stepped back from his legal battle regarding sexual assault allegations involving him and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Feb 7, 2025 12:10 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: OnlyFans star stands by Bianca Censori's naked Grammys stunt: Is ‘controlling’ Kanye West the problem?
- OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue has defended Bianca Censori's infamous Grammy stunt while taking a swipe at her husband, Kanye West.
