Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 10, 2025: HT Exclusive: K-drama star Lomon admits he wants to try a villain role after Family Matters' smashing success

Mar 10, 2025 1:19 AM IST
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 10, 2025: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
- In an exclusive video shared with HT.com, Family Matters star Lomon opened up his heart to Indian fans following the release of his K-drama on Channel K.
Mar 10, 2025 12:55 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Lady Gaga sets SNL on fire as she performed Abracadabra and Killah from her latest album Mayhem
- Lady Gaga captivated audiences with her electrifying performances of Abracadabra and Killah from her latest album Mayhem on SNL.
