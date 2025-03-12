Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi230C
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 12, 2025: Angelina Jolie makes son Pax ‘sign a contract’ after multiple road crashes: Report

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 12, 2025 12:26 AM IST
    Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 12, 2025: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for March 12, 2025.
    Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 12, 2025: Angelina Jolie makes son Pax ‘sign a contract’ after multiple road crashes: Report
    Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 12, 2025: Angelina Jolie makes son Pax ‘sign a contract’ after multiple road crashes: Report

    Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 12, 2025: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 12, 2025 12:26 AM IST

    Hollywood News Live Updates: Angelina Jolie makes son Pax ‘sign a contract’ after multiple road crashes: Report

    • Following serious accidents, Angelina Joliemakes son Pax agree to defensive driving lessons and helmet contract.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 12, 2025 12:07 AM IST

    Music News Live Updates: Justin Bieber and Hailey seek ‘tons of therapy’ amid marriage 'crisis'

    • Justin and Hailey Bieber's marriage is reportedly in trouble, prompting them to seek counselling. 
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 12, 2025: Angelina Jolie makes son Pax ‘sign a contract’ after multiple road crashes: Report
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes