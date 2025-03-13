Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 13, 2025: Millie Bobby Brown says jibes on body 'got to her', she tried 'changing herself for masses': I’m disgusted

Edit Profile
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
    By HT News Desk
    Mar 13, 2025 7:08 AM IST
    Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 13, 2025: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for March 13, 2025.
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 13, 2025 7:08 AM IST

    Hollywood News Live Updates: Millie Bobby Brown says jibes on body 'got to her', she tried 'changing herself for masses': I’m disgusted

    • Stranger Things star, Millie Bobby Brown, 21, previously hit out at what she called ‘bullying’ remarks and the media ‘dissecting my face, my body, my choices’.
    Mar 13, 2025 6:42 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Interview | Remo D'Souza on Be Happy, being tagged as someone who 'only makes dance films': Dance is not my comfort zone

    • Remo D'Souza talks about his new film, Be Happy, and why directing Abhishek Bachchan is better than choreographing him.
    Mar 13, 2025 6:37 AM IST

    TV News Live Updates: Mahir Pandhi says Thanos is just a ‘weaker’ version of Ramayana's Bali, calls working in Veer Hanuman a blessing

    • Mahir Pandhi discussed his roles as Bali and Sugreev in Veer Hanuman, expressing the joy of portraying mythological characters. 
    Mar 13, 2025 6:24 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Sidharth Malhotra says Kapoor & Sons showed male sexuality for the first time in Hindi cinema on a commercial platform

    • Sidharth Malhotra opened up about his 2017 release Kapoor & Sons, which was directed by Shakun Batra and also starred Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt and Rishi Kapoor.
