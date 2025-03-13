Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 13, 2025: Millie Bobby Brown says jibes on body 'got to her', she tried 'changing herself for masses': I’m disgusted

Live
Hollywood News Live Updates: Millie Bobby Brown says jibes on body 'got to her', she tried 'changing herself for masses': I’m disgusted
- Stranger Things star, Millie Bobby Brown, 21, previously hit out at what she called ‘bullying’ remarks and the media ‘dissecting my face, my body, my choices’.
Mar 13, 2025 6:42 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Interview | Remo D'Souza on Be Happy, being tagged as someone who 'only makes dance films': Dance is not my comfort zone
- Remo D'Souza talks about his new film, Be Happy, and why directing Abhishek Bachchan is better than choreographing him.
Mar 13, 2025 6:37 AM IST
TV News Live Updates: Mahir Pandhi says Thanos is just a ‘weaker’ version of Ramayana's Bali, calls working in Veer Hanuman a blessing
- Mahir Pandhi discussed his roles as Bali and Sugreev in Veer Hanuman, expressing the joy of portraying mythological characters.
Mar 13, 2025 6:24 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Sidharth Malhotra says Kapoor & Sons showed male sexuality for the first time in Hindi cinema on a commercial platform
- Sidharth Malhotra opened up about his 2017 release Kapoor & Sons, which was directed by Shakun Batra and also starred Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt and Rishi Kapoor.
