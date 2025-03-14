Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 14, 2025: Abhishek Bachchan says he, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor can experiment with roles today as 'audience is more accepting'

Live
Bollywood News Live Updates: Abhishek Bachchan says he, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor can experiment with roles today as 'audience is more accepting'
- Abhishek Bachchan has praised his contemporaries like Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor for doing diverse roles.
Mar 14, 2025 5:04 AM IST
Entertainment News Live Updates: Who is Keya Morgan, Stan Lee's business partner and caretaker accused of elder abuse?
- Stan Lee: The Final Chapter reveals the struggles of the Marvel creator in his final years, focusing on the alleged exploitation by former manager Keya Morgan.
