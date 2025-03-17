Live
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 17, 2025: Jennifer Lopez has ‘fizzing chemistry’ with co-star Brett Goldstein amid romance rumours: Report
Mar 17, 2025 12:08 AM IST
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 17, 2025: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for March 17, 2025.
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 17, 2025: Jennifer Lopez has ‘fizzing chemistry’ with co-star Brett Goldstein amid romance rumours: Report
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 17, 2025: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 17, 2025 12:08 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Jennifer Lopez has ‘fizzing chemistry’ with co-star Brett Goldstein amid romance rumours: Report
- Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein's chemistry grows as he admits to having a crush on the star.
News entertainment Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 17, 2025: Jennifer Lopez has ‘fizzing chemistry’ with co-star Brett Goldstein amid romance rumours: Report