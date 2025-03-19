Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi200C
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 19, 2025: ‘Too far’: Kanye West slams Playboi Carti over song request to daughter North, Iggy Azalea responds

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 19, 2025 12:32 AM IST
    Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 19, 2025: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for March 19, 2025.
    Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 19, 2025: ‘Too far’: Kanye West slams Playboi Carti over song request to daughter North, Iggy Azalea responds
    Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 19, 2025: ‘Too far’: Kanye West slams Playboi Carti over song request to daughter North, Iggy Azalea responds

    Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 19, 2025: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 19, 2025 12:32 AM IST

    Music News Live Updates: ‘Too far’: Kanye West slams Playboi Carti over song request to daughter North, Iggy Azalea responds

    • Kanye West called out Playboi Carti for going ‘too far’ with his request to Kim Kardashian about a collaboration with her daughter, North West
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 19, 2025: ‘Too far’: Kanye West slams Playboi Carti over song request to daughter North, Iggy Azalea responds
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes