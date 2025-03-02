Edit Profile
    Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 2, 2025: Dragon Ball Daima, Akira Toriyama's final project, has a post-credits scene: 'End of an era'

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 2, 2025 1:14 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for March 2, 2025.
    Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 2, 2025: Dragon Ball Daima, Akira Toriyama's final project, has a post-credits scene: ‘End of an era’
    Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 2, 2025: Dragon Ball Daima, Akira Toriyama's final project, has a post-credits scene: ‘End of an era’

    Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 2, 2025: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 2, 2025 1:14 AM IST

    Anime News Live Updates: Dragon Ball Daima, Akira Toriyama's final project, has a post-credits scene: ‘End of an era’

    • Fans were left teary-eyed after the Dragon Ball DAIMA finale, which coincided with Akira Toriyama's 1st death anniversary. What lies ahead? 
    Read the full story here

    Mar 2, 2025 1:03 AM IST

    Music News Live Updates: Angie Stone dies at 63: All about ex-husband Rodney Stone, daughter Diamond and son Michael

    • Angie Stone died on Friday in a car crash in Alabama. She has two children - daughter named Diamond and son Michael D’Angelo.
    Read the full story here

