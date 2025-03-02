Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 2, 2025: Dragon Ball Daima, Akira Toriyama's final project, has a post-credits scene: ‘End of an era’

Live
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 2, 2025
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here.
Anime News Live Updates: Dragon Ball Daima, Akira Toriyama's final project, has a post-credits scene: ‘End of an era’
- Fans were left teary-eyed after the Dragon Ball DAIMA finale, which coincided with Akira Toriyama's 1st death anniversary. What lies ahead?
Mar 2, 2025 1:03 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Angie Stone dies at 63: All about ex-husband Rodney Stone, daughter Diamond and son Michael
- Angie Stone died on Friday in a car crash in Alabama. She has two children - daughter named Diamond and son Michael D’Angelo.
