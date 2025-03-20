Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 20, 2025: AR Murugadoss says Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar has a surprise element like Aamir Khan's Ghajini

Live
Bollywood News Live Updates: AR Murugadoss says Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar has a surprise element like Aamir Khan's Ghajini
- AR Murugadoss said that Sikandar is more than just an Eid entertainer. He said that the film has a strong emotional core, just like Ghajini.
Mar 20, 2025 6:10 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Jaaved Jaaferi says audience must watch small films in theatre to keep indie cinema alive: 'Its light shouldn't go out'
- Jaaved Jaaferi talks about his latest release, Inn Galiyon Mein and reflects on the state of independent cinema in India.
