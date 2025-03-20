Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi190C
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 20, 2025: AR Murugadoss says Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar has a surprise element like Aamir Khan's Ghajini

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 20, 2025 6:15 AM IST
    Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 20, 2025: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for March 20, 2025.
    Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 20, 2025: AR Murugadoss says Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar has a surprise element like Aamir Khan's Ghajini
    Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 20, 2025: AR Murugadoss says Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar has a surprise element like Aamir Khan's Ghajini

    Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 20, 2025: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 20, 2025 6:15 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: AR Murugadoss says Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar has a surprise element like Aamir Khan's Ghajini

    • AR Murugadoss said that Sikandar is more than just an Eid entertainer. He said that the film has a strong emotional core, just like Ghajini.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 20, 2025 6:10 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Jaaved Jaaferi says audience must watch small films in theatre to keep indie cinema alive: 'Its light shouldn't go out'

    • Jaaved Jaaferi talks about his latest release, Inn Galiyon Mein and reflects on the state of independent cinema in India.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 20, 2025: AR Murugadoss says Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar has a surprise element like Aamir Khan's Ghajini
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes