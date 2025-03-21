Live
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 21, 2025: Lollapalooza 2025 four-day passes sell out in hours: What’s next for fans
Mar 21, 2025 12:44 AM IST
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 21, 2025: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for March 21, 2025.
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 21, 2025: Lollapalooza 2025 four-day passes sell out in hours: What’s next for fans
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 21, 2025: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 21, 2025 12:44 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Lollapalooza 2025 four-day passes sell out in hours: What’s next for fans
- Lollapalooza 2025 tickets for the four-day festival sold out quickly.
Mar 21, 2025 12:03 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Selena Gomez reveals her ‘mortified’ moment at Taylor Swift's party with Benny Blanco
- Selena Gomez reminisces about one embarrassing moment at Taylor Swift's party with Benny Blanco.
News entertainment Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 21, 2025: Lollapalooza 2025 four-day passes sell out in hours: What’s next for fans