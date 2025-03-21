Edit Profile
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
    Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 21, 2025: Lollapalooza 2025 four-day passes sell out in hours: What’s next for fans

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 21, 2025 12:44 AM IST
    Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 21, 2025: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here.
    Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 21, 2025: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 21, 2025 12:44 AM IST

    Music News Live Updates: Lollapalooza 2025 four-day passes sell out in hours: What’s next for fans

    • Lollapalooza 2025 tickets for the four-day festival sold out quickly.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 21, 2025 12:03 AM IST

    Music News Live Updates: Selena Gomez reveals her ‘mortified’ moment at Taylor Swift's party with Benny Blanco

    • Selena Gomez reminisces about one embarrassing moment at Taylor Swift's party with Benny Blanco.
    Read the full story here

