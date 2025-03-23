Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 23, 2025: Angelina Jolie urged to rekindle romance with this British actor after divorce from Brad Pitt

Edit Profile
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
    By HT News Desk
    Mar 23, 2025 1:46 AM IST
    Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 23, 2025: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for March 23, 2025.
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 23, 2025 1:46 AM IST

    Hollywood News Live Updates: Angelina Jolie urged to rekindle romance with this British actor after divorce from Brad Pitt

    • Angelina Jolie is reportedly encouraged to consider dating again after her divorce from Brad Pitt.
    Mar 23, 2025 1:19 AM IST

    Entertainment Others News Live Updates: Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto faces sexual assault allegations from TikTok user

    • Joe Gatto faces serious allegations of sexual assault from a TikTok user, claiming the incident occurred in 2023 when she was 19.
    Mar 23, 2025 12:41 AM IST

    Entertainment Others News Live Updates: Jake Paul pops the question to girlfriend Jutta Leerdam in a fairytale moment, she said…

    • Jake Paul proposes to girlfriend Jutta Leerdam with a stunning engagement ring, sharing the news on social media.
