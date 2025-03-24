Live
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 24, 2025: Brad Pitt faces major setback in lawsuit filed by Hurricane Katrina victims
Mar 24, 2025 1:58 AM IST
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 24, 2025:
Hollywood News Live Updates: Brad Pitt faces major setback in lawsuit filed by Hurricane Katrina victims
- Hurricane Katrina victims sue Brad Pitt and Make It Right Foundation over faulty homes, achieving a court victory requiring document disclosure.
Mar 24, 2025 1:33 AM IST
Anime News Live Updates: One Piece Chapter 1144: Exact release date, time and more
- Read to know the exact release date, time and more about One Piece Chapter 1144.
