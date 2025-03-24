Edit Profile
    Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 24, 2025: Brad Pitt faces major setback in lawsuit filed by Hurricane Katrina victims

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 24, 2025 1:58 AM IST
    Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 24, 2025: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for March 24, 2025.
    Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 24, 2025: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 24, 2025 1:58 AM IST

    Hollywood News Live Updates: Brad Pitt faces major setback in lawsuit filed by Hurricane Katrina victims

    • Hurricane Katrina victims sue Brad Pitt and Make It Right Foundation over faulty homes, achieving a court victory requiring document disclosure.
    Mar 24, 2025 1:33 AM IST

    Anime News Live Updates: One Piece Chapter 1144: Exact release date, time and more

    • Read to know the exact release date, time and more about One Piece Chapter 1144.
