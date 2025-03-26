Live
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 26, 2025: Ben Affleck reflects on his relationship with Jennifer Garner amid dating rumours: 'I'm really lucky…'
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 26, 2025: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for March 26, 2025.
Hollywood News Live Updates: Ben Affleck reflects on his relationship with Jennifer Garner amid dating rumours: 'I'm really lucky…'
- In a recent interview, Ben Affleck reflects on his relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, highlighting their successful co-parenting.
Mar 26, 2025 1:23 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Did Jamie kill Katie in Adolescence? Ending explained
- In Netflix's Adolescence Jamie Miller who is 13 year old faces arrest for a crime he insists he didn't commit.
Mar 26, 2025 12:55 AM IST
Anime News Live Updates: Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 13: Release date, time, where to watch and more
- Find out the exact release date and time of Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 13
