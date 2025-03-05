Live
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 5, 2025: Neither Demon Slayer nor Jujutsu Kaisen was Netflix's top anime: Wacky new series hits over 19m views
Mar 5, 2025 12:11 AM IST
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 5, 2025: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for March 5, 2025.
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 5, 2025: Neither Demon Slayer nor Jujutsu Kaisen was Netflix's top anime: Wacky new series hits over 19m views
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 5, 2025: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 5, 2025 12:11 AM IST
Anime News Live Updates: Neither Demon Slayer nor Jujutsu Kaisen was Netflix's top anime: Wacky new series hits over 19m views
- Although Delicious in Dungeon was Netflix's most-watched anime in the 1st half of 2024, Dandadan usurped that crown in the 2nd half despite an Oct premiere.
News entertainment Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 5, 2025: Neither Demon Slayer nor Jujutsu Kaisen was Netflix's top anime: Wacky new series hits over 19m views