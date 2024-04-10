Live
Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 10, 2024: George Lucas to receive honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival
Apr 10, 2024 7:47 AM IST
Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here.
Latest entertainment news on April 10, 2024: George Lucas will receive an honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival this year
Hollywood News Live Updates: George Lucas to receive honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival
- Last year, Harrison Ford, a regular leading man for George Lucas in Star Wars and Indiana Jones, was awarded an honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival.
Apr 10, 2024 7:39 AM IST
Anime News Live Updates: Crunchyroll reveals release date for Demon Slayer Season 4. Here's when to watch
- Crunchyroll announces international release date for Demon Slayer Season 4: To the Hashira Training to debut, with exclusive streaming in America.
Apr 10, 2024 7:27 AM IST
TV News Live Updates: Kit Harington confirms Jon Snow prequel is off the table: ‘Nothing really stuck’
- As Game of Thrones nerds look forward to season 2 of House of the Dragon, they've just learnt that the much-anticipated Jon Snow prequel has now been shelved.
Apr 10, 2024 7:04 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Joker: Folie à Deux trailer – Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn joins Joaquin Phoenix's frenzy. Watch
- Joker Folie à Deux trailer: Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck finds the perfect partner in crime in Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn. The sequel will release on October 4.
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Concert Weekend: Seventeen's BSS, (G)I-DLE, others to perform at 2024 Golden Wave in Taiwan
- Numerous K-pop acts, such as Seventeen's subunit BSS and others, will perform at the first Golden Wave concert in four years this weekend.
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant are back for Bridget Jones 4: Everything we know about the lovable mess of a movie
- OG Bridget Jones actors Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant are back for more, with newcomers on their side.
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Before Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, five must-watch football films for sports enthusiasts
- Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is a sports biopic on former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. A list of must-watch films based on sports.
Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Zeenat Aman strongly recommends fans to opt for live-in relationship before marriage: ‘Same advice I gave to my sons’
- Zeenat Aman said that she gave the same advice to her sons, “both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship”.
