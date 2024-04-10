Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 10, 2024: George Lucas to receive honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival

Edit Profile
Wednesday, Apr 10, 2024
    Apr 10, 2024 7:47 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for April 10, 2024.
    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here.

    Apr 10, 2024 7:47 AM IST

    • Last year, Harrison Ford, a regular leading man for George Lucas in Star Wars and Indiana Jones, was awarded an honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival.
    Apr 10, 2024 7:39 AM IST

    Anime News Live Updates: Crunchyroll reveals release date for Demon Slayer Season 4. Here's when to watch

    • Crunchyroll announces international release date for Demon Slayer Season 4: To the Hashira Training to debut, with exclusive streaming in America.
    Apr 10, 2024 7:27 AM IST

    TV News Live Updates: Kit Harington confirms Jon Snow prequel is off the table: ‘Nothing really stuck’

    • As Game of Thrones nerds look forward to season 2 of House of the Dragon, they've just learnt that the much-anticipated Jon Snow prequel has now been shelved.
    Apr 10, 2024 7:04 AM IST

    Hollywood News Live Updates: Joker: Folie à Deux trailer – Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn joins Joaquin Phoenix's frenzy. Watch

    • Joker Folie à Deux trailer: Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck finds the perfect partner in crime in Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn. The sequel will release on October 4.
    Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Music News Live Updates: Concert Weekend: Seventeen's BSS, (G)I-DLE, others to perform at 2024 Golden Wave in Taiwan

    • Numerous K-pop acts, such as Seventeen's subunit BSS and others, will perform at the first Golden Wave concert in four years this weekend.
    Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Hollywood News Live Updates: Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant are back for Bridget Jones 4: Everything we know about the lovable mess of a movie

    • OG Bridget Jones actors Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant are back for more, with newcomers on their side.
    Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Before Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, five must-watch football films for sports enthusiasts

    • Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is a sports biopic on former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. A list of must-watch films based on sports.
    Apr 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Zeenat Aman strongly recommends fans to opt for live-in relationship before marriage: ‘Same advice I gave to my sons’

    • Zeenat Aman said that she gave the same advice to her sons, “both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship”.
