Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 11, 2024: The Masked Singer Season 11: Who are the celebrities under Koala and Love Bird's costumes on Transformers Night?

Apr 11, 2024 7:11 AM IST
The Masked Singer Season 11: Who are the celebrities under Koala and Love Bird's costumes on Transformers Night?
- Tonight's Masked Singer saw two former NFL star reveal their true selves. Who are they?
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
CinemaCon surprise: Poignant first look at Michael Jackson biopic released
- Lionsgate rolls out emotional first look at Michael Jackson biopic ‘Michael’ at CinemaCon 2024.
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Before Amar Singh Chamkila, 5 must-watch musical biopics for your binge-list
- As Diljit Dosanjh portrays Amar Singh Chamkila in the Punjabi singer's biopic, here's a revisit of must-watch films based on the lives of musicians.
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Arjun Rampal recalls having no money, struggling to pay rent: 'I had no source of income in that period of time'
- Arjun Rampal began his career in modelling. He made his acting debut with Rajiv Rai's romance film Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat (2001).
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
5 Reasons why Jujutsu Kaisen anime is Gen Z's top series
- Earlier this month, Jujutsu Kaisen was hailed the world's most in-demand anime series by Guinness World Records. Here's why it's so loved.
Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Iconic DJ Mister Cee passes away at 57: Report
- The prominent hip-hop figure who played a significant role in shaping NYC's DJ culture - Mister Cee - has passed away.
