Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 12, 2024: Taapsee Pannu makes first post-wedding appearance in red saree; Mallika Sherawat-Emraan Hashmi reunite. Watch
Apr 12, 2024 7:26 AM IST
April 12, 2024
Latest entertainment news on April 12, 2024: Taapsee Pannu, Mallika Sherawat, and Emraan Hashmi at the wedding of Anand Pandit's daughter
Taapsee Pannu makes first post-wedding appearance in red saree; Mallika Sherawat-Emraan Hashmi reunite. Watch
- The wedding of producer Anand Pandit's daughter was a star-studded affair with Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Emraan Hashmi among others in attendance.
Korean singer Park Bo Ram famed for Reply 1988 song, dies at 30; cause of death under investigation
- XANADU Entertainment confirmed the death of Park Bo Ram at the age of 30. Her sudden passing has left fans in shock and mourning.
Mufasa: The Lion King's first teaser out at CinemaCon with Moana 2, Deadpool 2: Full Disney 2024 lineup
- CinemaCon 2024 reveals Mufasa: The Lion King's December 2024 release. Attendees treated to first looks of Moana 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Alien: Romulus.
Nora Fatehi shares 'foreigner's perspective on Indian men in terms of dating': You're like Middle Eastern, African guys
- Nora Fatehi said that to express an outsider's perspective on men in India is “really hard”.
Interview: Michael Douglas hopes India welcome religious diversity this election, not be a country 'under one religion'
- In an exclusive interview, Michael Douglas talks about how India can become a better democracy, and playing Benjamin Franklin in a new Apple TV series.
