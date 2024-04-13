Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 13, 2024: Rashmika Mandanna reveals why she doesn’t take success lightly: ‘I know there are girls prettier than me…’

Live
Latest entertainment news on April 13, 2024: Rashmika Mandanna opened up in a recent interview about fame and success.
Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Rashmika Mandanna reveals why she doesn’t take success lightly: ‘I know there are girls prettier than me…’
- Rashmika Mandanna recently tasted massive success with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. In an interview, she opened up on why she doesn’t take it for granted.
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: BTS SUGA/Agust D's Tour D-Day - The Movie lands at #2 in U.S. Box office premiere, see earning
- BTS Suga's concert film Agust D Tour D-Day - The Movie secures second place on U.S. Box Office charts
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: How OJ Simpson cheated victim families out of millions with cash-only schemes
- O.J. Simpson's remaining fortune and alleged business deals spark debate
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Ridhima Pandit interview: I will struggle to find good work, but refuse to do something regressive
- In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, Ridhima Pandit talks about venturing into Tollywood, why she would never play regressive roles and more.
Apr 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Like Amar Singh Chamkila, Imtiaz Ali has made a career out of polarisation
- It's poetic justice that Imtiaz Ali bounces back after a couple of duds with Amar Singh Chamkila, the biopic of a singer known for polarising his audience.
