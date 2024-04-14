Live
Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 14, 2024: Met Gala 2024 invites Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Lily Gladstone and more to its guest list; who’s attending
Apr 14, 2024 7:42 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for April 14, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on April 14, 2024: Kendall Jenner arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the 96th Academy Awards, known as the Oscars, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 14, 2024 7:42 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Met Gala 2024 invites Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Lily Gladstone and more to its guest list; who’s attending
- Newcomers Lily Gladstone and Ayo Edebiri among the invitees for Met Gala 2024 along with established stars like Olivia Rodrigo and Uma Thurman.
Apr 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Sid Sriram performs a mix of Carnatic and R&B music at his first Coachella. Watch
- Singer-songwriter Sid Sriram performed at the first weekend of Coachella and treated the audience to a Tamil song and more.
Apr 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Kunal Kemmu shares that he splits bills with Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter after international trips: ‘Andar chalta…’
- Kunal Khemu, Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor often go on international trips together. But how are the bills managed? Kunal reveals.
Apr 14, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Vidya Balan says male actors are 'uncomfortable' with women taking center stage in films
- Vidya Balan has starred in a number of female-led movies, including The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, No One Killed Jessica and Sherni.
News entertainment Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 14, 2024: Met Gala 2024 invites Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Lily Gladstone and more to its guest list; who’s attending