Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 15, 2024: The Greatest of All Time song Whistle Podu: Vijay turns singer and shakes a leg with Prabhudeva, Prashanth. Watch
Apr 15, 2024 7:40 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on April 15, 2024: Prabhudeva, Ajmal Ameer, Vijay, Prashanth in The Greatest of All Time.
Tamil Cinema News Live Updates: The Greatest of All Time song Whistle Podu: Vijay turns singer and shakes a leg with Prabhudeva, Prashanth. Watch
- The makers of Venkat Prabhu’s upcoming film, The Greatest of All Time, released the first single from the film on Tamil New Year.
Apr 15, 2024 7:03 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon offer prayers at Varanasi; walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra. Watch
- Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon and fashion designer Manish Malhotra offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Sunday.
Apr 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: BTS Jungkook returns as Bam's Dad on Instagram, crosses 2.5 Million: ‘Maknae came home’
- BTS' Jungkook surprises fans with Bam's Instagram debut
Apr 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce caught locking lips in ultra-exclusive Coachella afterparty, Neon Carnival
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted kissing and dancing at Coachella's Neon Carnival bash
Apr 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: ‘BBL Drizzy’: Drake-Rick Ross beef is far from over; diss tracks blow hip-hop competition out of the water
- Drake and Rick Ross' diss wars have blow out of proportion as they continue firing shots at each other online.
Apr 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Dibakar Banerjee exclusive interview: ‘Love Sex Dhokha 2 is about us living for the camera’
- In this interview, Dibakar Banerjee and the cast of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 talk about the creating a film for the social media-obsessed generation.
Apr 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Parineeti Chopra dedicates emotional note to fans amid receiving praise for Amar Singh Chamkila: ‘Yes, I am back’
- Parineeti Chopra wrote a heartfelt post for her fans after she was praised for her performance in Amar Singh Chamkila.
