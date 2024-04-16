Live
Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 16, 2024: 'I got insight into Chamkila’s murder from one of his killers': Mehsampur director
Apr 16, 2024 7:22 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on April 16, 2024: Amarjot and Chamkila performing in an akhada in Punjab in this old picture.
Apr 16, 2024 7:22 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: 'I got insight into Chamkila’s murder from one of his killers': Mehsampur director
- Mockumentary Mehsampur director Kabir Singh Chowdhry speaks to HT about his film, Chamkila's songs, his death and more.
Apr 16, 2024 7:18 AM IST
TV News Live Updates: RHOBH's first Asian American star, Crystal Kung Minkoff, announces exit amid Robyn Dixon's RHOP firing, other shake-ups
- “The Housewives are dropping like flies,” recounted a reality TV fan as Bravo's hit franchise is in shambles.
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Nabha Natesh interview: My accident changed everything; but I’m ready for comeback with Swayambhu
- In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Nabha Natesh gets unfiltered about her upcoming films, her accident in 2022, relationship with fame and more.
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar film plummets, earns just ₹2.5 cr on Monday
- Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection Day 5: The film took a massive hit on Tuesday, collecting just ₹2.5 crore.
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: On Lara Dutta's birthday, 5 times the Miss Universe refuted 'rivalry' rumours with Miss World Priyanka Chopra
- Lara Dutta was often been pitted against her contemporary Priyanka Chopra ever since they made their Bollywood debuts.
