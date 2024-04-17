Live
Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 17, 2024: Richa Chadha takes inspiration from Meena Kumari for her role in Heeramandi: She had a ‘tragic depth and complexity’
Apr 17, 2024 7:49 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on April 17, 2024: Richa Chadha took inspiration from Meena Kumari for her Heeramandi character
Web Series News Live Updates: Richa Chadha takes inspiration from Meena Kumari for her role in Heeramandi: She had a ‘tragic depth and complexity’
- Richa Chadha revealed how she delved into the iconic performances of legendary actor Meena Kumari to craft her character in Heeramandi.
Apr 17, 2024 7:25 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Taylor Swift reveals TTPD Timetable; 2 o'clock brouhaha explodes, fans decode video
- Taylor Swift's TTPD Timetable reveal has fans clamouring to decode the 2 o'clock hints scattered throughout the video.
Apr 17, 2024 7:16 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Parineeti Chopra says she's started following politics after marriage with Raghav Chadha: ‘Ab toh karna padta hai’
- Actor Parineeti Chopra married Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha last year. She said she's not interested in politics, just like he's not into movies.
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Anupam Kher reveals why wife Kirron Kher isn't contesting 2024 Lok Sabha elections
- Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday shared a news article of an interview of his actor-wife and sitting BJP MP from Chandigarh, Kirron Kher.
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Hacked: Tom Holland caught in a web of SpiderVerse crypto scam; cryptic tweets surface online
- Quite inactive on social media, the Spider-Man star is not actually slinging NFTs at his fans.
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Sai Pallavi slays in throwback video as she recreates Katrina Kaif's Sheila Ki Jawani. Watch
- Sai Pallavi is breaking the internet as her throwback dance video on Sheila Ki Jawani has impressed netizens.
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: When Taylor Swift said AR Rahman is a fantastic musician: ‘His music touches the soul’
- AR Rahman recently said Taylor Swift is a case study and inspiration for musicians. 10 years ago, Taylor also had high praise in store for Rahman.
