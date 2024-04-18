Live
Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 18, 2024: RHONJ Star Siggy Flicker's stepson arrested in Capitol riot, linked to Nancy Pelosi's suite entry
Apr 18, 2024 7:51 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for April 18, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on April 18, 2024: RHONJ Star Siggy Flicker's stepson arrested in Capitol riot investigation
TV News Live Updates: RHONJ Star Siggy Flicker's stepson arrested in Capitol riot, linked to Nancy Pelosi's suite entry
- Former Real Housewives star's stepson arrested in connection with Capitol riot
Apr 18, 2024 7:44 AM IST
Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Nithiin’s Robinhood and Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel to clash at the box office in December
- Nithiin's Robinhood and Naga Chaitanya's Thandel are both slated for release on December 20, ahead of Christmas.
Apr 18, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Brad Pitt no longer to star in Quentin Tarantino's final film, The Movie Critic because….
- Tarantino steps back from long-awaited project set in 1977 California, plans something new instead.
Apr 18, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Active Telugu Film Producers Guild stands with Mollywood in PVR INOX issue
- After PVR INOX stalled the release of Malayalam films across the country on Eid, the ATFPG released a statement condemning the move.
Apr 18, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: BTS V's involvement in pro-military ‘double dragons’ video stirs online controversy
- Social Media reacts to BTS V's pro-military advertisement appearance
Apr 18, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Bianca Censori ditches footwear as she's spotted walking with bandages around feet in Disneyland alongside Kanye West
- Censori and Ye were seen strolling around the California theme park holding hands on Tuesday afternoon
Apr 18, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Adil Hussain regrets being a part of Kabir Singh, walked out of theatre in 20 mins
- Adil Hussain recently recalled signing Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh without reading the script.
Apr 18, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Dibakar Banerjee says people didn't actually care when Sushant Singh Rajput died, only wanted ‘spicy gossip’
- Dibakar Banerjee recently recalled how people were only interested in knowing how Sushant Singh Rajput died.
