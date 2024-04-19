Live
Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 19, 2024: Chiranjeevi hosts Russian delegates in Hyderabad to discuss creative collaborations. Watch
Apr 19, 2024 7:02 AM IST
Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Chiranjeevi hosts Russian delegates in Hyderabad to discuss creative collaborations. Watch
- On Thursday, actor Chiranjeevi met a few delegates from Moscow at his residence in Hyderabad to discuss the shooting of Telugu films in Russia and more.
Apr 19, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Kirsten Dunst's Civil War to Vidya Balan's Do Aur Do Pyaar: What's on offer in theatres this weekend?
- Kirsten Dunst is back with an A24 film this time, Civil War. Vidya Balan brings a romantic comedy, Do Aur Do Pyaar.
Apr 19, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: OTT releases to watch this weekend: Article 370 to Dune Part Two, Silence 2 and more
- OTT releases for your binge-list: From box-office hits like Article 370 and Dune: Part Two to shows like Silence 2 and Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver.
Apr 19, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: BTS Jungkook faces hate comments on new Instagram account because of…
- BTS' Jungkook returns to Instagram with a new account dedicated to his dog, Bam, but faces backlash over comments section.
Apr 19, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Taylor Swift's secret love letter to Travis in TTPD: Swifties think THIS song is for Kelce
- Fans dissect leaked lyrics of Taylor Swift's song 'Alchemy' believed to be about NFL star Travis Kelce ahead of album release
Apr 19, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Kim Soo-Hyun is all set to serenade fans with new OST for Queen of Tears
- Kim Soo-Hyun returns to singing OSTs after a decade with his contribution to the popular K-drama 'Queen of Tears'.
Apr 19, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Anime News Live Updates: One Piece Chapter 1112 spoilers: Zoro missing in action; Luffy faces off against Ju Peter
- As Luffy jumps into action, Zoro fans must wait a bit longer to see their favourite character again in the One Piece manga.
Apr 19, 2024 7:00 AM IST
TV News Live Updates: Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 13: James Kennedy spills on Jax Taylor's ‘checkered past’ | Watch sneak peek
- Jax Taylor sweats nervously, anticipating his reunion with the boss Lisa Vanderpump in a preview of VPR Season 11 Episode 13.
