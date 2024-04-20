Live
Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 20, 2024: Premalu 2: Sequel to Naslen K Gafoor, Mamitha Baiju's rom-com announced; SS Karthikeya to present it in Telugu again
Apr 20, 2024 8:27 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here.
Latest entertainment news on April 20, 2024: Mamitha Baiju and Naslen K Gafoor in a still from Premalu.
- The makers announced the sequel to the Malayalam blockbuster Premalu on Friday. Girish AD once again comes on board as the director.
Apr 20, 2024 8:13 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Sonali Bendre recalls being reduced to caricature in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Duplicate, talks about her 'grey character'
- Sonali Bendre says she 'was approached to play a grey character' in Duplicate, but the 'story got derailed'. It also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.
Apr 20, 2024 7:47 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Deepika Padukone in cop avatar recreates Ajay Devgn's iconic pose in Singham Again pic: Rohit Shetty calls her 'my hero'
- Building more anticipation about the upcoming action film Singham Again, Rohit Shetty treated fans with a new glimpse of 'Lady Singham' Deepika Padukone.
Apr 20, 2024 7:22 AM IST
Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Jr NTR was fast, Ram Charan was apprehensive: KK Senthil spills secrets about iconic scenes from RRR
- In a recent interview, cinematographer KK Senthil decoded Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s iconic scenes from SS Rajamouli’s 2022 film.
Apr 20, 2024 7:04 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Taylor Swift flaunts beau Travis spoiling her with kisses as Tortured meets Dead Poets in Fortnight music video
- Taylor Swift transforms in new music video Fortnight featuring Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles
Apr 20, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Joe Alwyn ‘intentionally’ wanted to keep Taylor Swift's romance ‘very personal’ because…
- Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn kept their relationship private for six years, with Alwyn preferring to stay out of the limelight, as per a source
Apr 20, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: American Idol star and Grammy winner Mandisa found dead at 47, police open investigation
- Investigation opened into American Idol star Mandisa's mysterious death as music industry mourns.
Apr 20, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Imran Khan said he gave up Bandra bungalow to live in a flat: I use just 3 plates, cut my own hair
- Imran Khan laughed off rumours that he moved into Karan Johar's flat on rent with his girlfriend in a recent interview.
Apr 20, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Vidya Balan: ‘Family should not come in between a married couple’
- Vidya Balan has shared her thoughts on how people must let married couples sort out their issues on their own and not meddle in their business.
