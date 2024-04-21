Live
Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 21, 2024: Nani's son Arjun has an adorable reaction to seeing his dad on-screen during Jersey re-release. Watch
Apr 21, 2024 8:22 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on April 21, 2024: Nani watched the re-release of Jersey with his son Arjun.
Nani's son Arjun has an adorable reaction to seeing his dad on-screen during Jersey re-release. Watch
- Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Nani-starrer Jersey re-released in theatres on April 20. Nani and his family went to a theatre in Hyderabad to watch the film.
Apr 21, 2024 8:12 AM IST
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 box office collection day 2: Dibakar Banerjee and Ekta Kapoor film slips further, earns ₹12 lakh
- Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 box office collection day 2: The film stars Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit, Abhinav Singh, Swastika Mukherjee, Mouni Roy, Uorfi Javed.
Apr 21, 2024 7:50 AM IST
Do Aur Do Pyaar box office collection day 2: Vidya Balan film sees growth, takes India total to ₹1.4 crore
- Do Aur Do Pyaar box office collection day 2: The Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz, Sendhil Ramamurthy film talks about extra-marital affairs.
Apr 21, 2024 7:24 AM IST
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate 17th wedding anniversary with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. See pic
- It has been 17 years since Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan married. Check out their sweet anniversary post.
Apr 21, 2024 7:04 AM IST
Kanye West into the diss-verse: Drake and J. Cole suffer the rap wrath in Like That remix
- Kanye West drags along the rap diss-a-thon by firing shots at Drake and J Cole in his supposed collab with Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar.
Apr 21, 2024 7:00 AM IST
BTS' V reveals his Swiftie side: Shares Taylor Swift, Post Malone's Fortnight on Instagram
- BTS V surprises fans by sharing a snippet of Taylor Swift's new album on Instagram story
Apr 21, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Aayush Sharma breaks silence on why he left Salman Khan's production house: 'I cannot keep working in a closed set-up'
- Aayush Sharma recently opened up on moving out of his brother-in-law Salman Khan's production company.
Apr 21, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Dibakar Banerjee blames LSD 2 limited release on 'huge film that didn't do well' taking most screens
- Dibakar Banerjee recently opened up on the reason behind Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 got limited screens.
