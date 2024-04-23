Live
Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 23, 2024: Aamir Khan recalls seeing ‘only flaws’ in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak: We were all new
Apr 23, 2024 7:47 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on April 23, 2024: Rajkummar Rao and Aamir Khan at the launch of Papa Kehte Hain 2.0
Bollywood News Live Updates: Aamir Khan recalls seeing ‘only flaws’ in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak: We were all new
- Rajkummar Rao welcomed actor Aamir Khan and singer Udit Narayan to launch a rehashed version of their song Papa Kehte Hain from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.
Apr 23, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Mithun Chakraborty, Usha Uthup open up on receiving Padma Bhushan: Didn't expect it
- On Monday, President Draupadi Murmu presented the Padma Bhushan awards to veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty and seasoned singer Usha Uthup in New Delhi.
Apr 23, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Anne Hathaway reveals kissing 10 men in 1 day and feeling ‘gross’ about it; 'pretended I was excited'
- Anne Hathaway discusses the pressure she felt in early Hollywood days to comply with uncomfortable audition practices.
Apr 23, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Do Aur Do Pyaar: How Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi's film normalises infidelity, without glorifying it
- Shirsha Guha Thakurta's romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar establishes that sometimes, it doesn't take two to tango. It takes four to do the fandango.
Apr 23, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Kygo announces 2024 world tour, check out dates, venues, special guests
- “Time to bring the music to you!!! Part One of my World Tour starts this fall with my friends and special guests,” Kygo shared with his fans
Apr 23, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: When Manoj Bajpayee said no to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas for this reason
- Manoj Bajpayee was offered a pivotal character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas before he turned it down.
