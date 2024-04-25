Live
Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 25, 2024: Then and now: Ranbir Kapoor's trainer shows his drastic physical transformation across 3 years, from Animal to Ramayana
Apr 25, 2024 7:27 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on April 25, 2024: Ranbir Kapoor's drastic physical transformation in the last 3 years
Bollywood News Live Updates: Then and now: Ranbir Kapoor's trainer shows his drastic physical transformation across 3 years, from Animal to Ramayana
- Ranbir Kapoor's personal trainer Shivoham called the last 3 years a “beautiful journey” for the actor and wished him luck for his next film, Ramayana.
Apr 25, 2024 7:18 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Taylor Swift wants ‘happy ending’ with Travis Kelce but fears he ‘will get freaked…’
- Taylor Swift is reportedly nervous about NFL star Travis Kelce's comfort with fame as their high-profile relationship continues
Apr 25, 2024 7:02 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Unseen pictures from Heeramandi premiere: Sanjay Leela Bhansali poses with Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha
- The premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heeramandi took place in Mumbai on Wednesday. It was nothing less than a star-studded affair.
Apr 25, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce cozy up with Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper on double date at California coast
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted on double date with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper in California
Apr 25, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Entertainment Others News Live Updates: Fahadh Faasil admits he won't touch religion in Malayalam films: 'People don't want to hear harsh reality'
- Fahadh Faasil recently opened up about his reservations with regard to depicting religion in his movies.
Apr 25, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Tamil Cinema News Live Updates: Why Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and other septuagenarians, sexagenarians still rule south cinema
- Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammoothy are all ruling Tamil, Malayalam industries but what's special about them is that they are all older than 60.
