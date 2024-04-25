Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 25, 2024: Then and now: Ranbir Kapoor's trainer shows his drastic physical transformation across 3 years, from Animal to Ramayana

Edit Profile
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for April 25, 2024.
    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 25, 2024 7:27 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Then and now: Ranbir Kapoor's trainer shows his drastic physical transformation across 3 years, from Animal to Ramayana

    • Ranbir Kapoor's personal trainer Shivoham called the last 3 years a “beautiful journey” for the actor and wished him luck for his next film, Ramayana.
    Apr 25, 2024 7:18 AM IST

    Music News Live Updates: Taylor Swift wants ‘happy ending’ with Travis Kelce but fears he ‘will get freaked…’

    • Taylor Swift is reportedly nervous about NFL star Travis Kelce's comfort with fame as their high-profile relationship continues
    Apr 25, 2024 7:02 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Unseen pictures from Heeramandi premiere: Sanjay Leela Bhansali poses with Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha

    • The premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heeramandi took place in Mumbai on Wednesday. It was nothing less than a star-studded affair.
    Apr 25, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Music News Live Updates: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce cozy up with Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper on double date at California coast

    • Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted on double date with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper in California
    Apr 25, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Entertainment Others News Live Updates: Fahadh Faasil admits he won't touch religion in Malayalam films: 'People don't want to hear harsh reality'

    • Fahadh Faasil recently opened up about his reservations with regard to depicting religion in his movies.
    Apr 25, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Tamil Cinema News Live Updates: Why Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and other septuagenarians, sexagenarians still rule south cinema

    • Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammoothy are all ruling Tamil, Malayalam industries but what's special about them is that they are all older than 60.
