Live

Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 25, 2024: Then and now: Ranbir Kapoor's trainer shows his drastic physical transformation across 3 years, from Animal to Ramayana

Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for April 25, 2024.