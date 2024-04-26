Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi250C
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    IPL 2024
    Live

    Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 26, 2024: Salman Khan shares an adorable moment with niece Ayat at Ruslaan premiere; poses for clicks with Aayush Sharma, Arpita

    Apr 26, 2024 7:56 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for April 26, 2024.
    Latest entertainment news on April 26, 2024: Salman Khan posed for clicks with his family on the red carpet at Ruslaan premiere.
    Latest entertainment news on April 26, 2024: Salman Khan posed for clicks with his family on the red carpet at Ruslaan premiere.

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 26, 2024 7:56 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Salman Khan shares an adorable moment with niece Ayat at Ruslaan premiere; poses for clicks with Aayush Sharma, Arpita

    • On Thursday evening, Salman Khan attended the premiere of brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s next film, Ruslaan, in Mumbai.
    Read the full story here

    Apr 26, 2024 7:52 AM IST

    Hollywood News Live Updates: Zendaya and Tom Holland ‘discussing marriage’ after years of dating; ‘that is a reality’

    • Zendaya and Tom Holland reportedly considering marriage after secretive relationship
    Read the full story here

    Apr 26, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: OTT releases to watch this weekend: Laapataa Ladies to Ranneeti, The Veil and more

    • OTT releases for your binge-list: From Kiran Rao's much-loved Laapataa Ladies to Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk, here are some of the new titles to watch this week.
    Read the full story here

    Apr 26, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Ruslaan to Challengers: 4 films to watch in theatres this weekend

    • From chilling supernatural adventures to heart-pounding action thrillers, check out movies you can watch at your nearest cinema halls this weekend.
    Read the full story here

    Apr 26, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Music News Live Updates: ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin's remarks on BTS V resurface after shaman and witchcraft allegations; ‘she was plotting’

    • Min Hee Jin faces renewed criticism for past comments on BTS V's collaboration amid ADOR vs. HYBE conflict.
    Read the full story here

    Apr 26, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Samantha Ruth Prabhu repurposes her ‘beloved’ wedding gown for awards night and champions sustainability. Watch

    • Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore a black bodice gown to a recent awards night. You’ll be shocked to know it’s the same gown she wore for her fairytale wedding in 2017.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 26, 2024: Salman Khan shares an adorable moment with niece Ayat at Ruslaan premiere; poses for clicks with Aayush Sharma, Arpita
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes