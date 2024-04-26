Live

Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 26, 2024: Salman Khan shares an adorable moment with niece Ayat at Ruslaan premiere; poses for clicks with Aayush Sharma, Arpita

Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for April 26, 2024.