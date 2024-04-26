Live
Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 26, 2024: Salman Khan shares an adorable moment with niece Ayat at Ruslaan premiere; poses for clicks with Aayush Sharma, Arpita
Apr 26, 2024 7:56 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for April 26, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on April 26, 2024: Salman Khan posed for clicks with his family on the red carpet at Ruslaan premiere.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 26, 2024 7:56 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Salman Khan shares an adorable moment with niece Ayat at Ruslaan premiere; poses for clicks with Aayush Sharma, Arpita
- On Thursday evening, Salman Khan attended the premiere of brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s next film, Ruslaan, in Mumbai.
Apr 26, 2024 7:52 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Zendaya and Tom Holland ‘discussing marriage’ after years of dating; ‘that is a reality’
- Zendaya and Tom Holland reportedly considering marriage after secretive relationship
Apr 26, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: OTT releases to watch this weekend: Laapataa Ladies to Ranneeti, The Veil and more
- OTT releases for your binge-list: From Kiran Rao's much-loved Laapataa Ladies to Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk, here are some of the new titles to watch this week.
Apr 26, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Ruslaan to Challengers: 4 films to watch in theatres this weekend
- From chilling supernatural adventures to heart-pounding action thrillers, check out movies you can watch at your nearest cinema halls this weekend.
Apr 26, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin's remarks on BTS V resurface after shaman and witchcraft allegations; ‘she was plotting’
- Min Hee Jin faces renewed criticism for past comments on BTS V's collaboration amid ADOR vs. HYBE conflict.
Apr 26, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Samantha Ruth Prabhu repurposes her ‘beloved’ wedding gown for awards night and champions sustainability. Watch
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore a black bodice gown to a recent awards night. You’ll be shocked to know it’s the same gown she wore for her fairytale wedding in 2017.
News entertainment Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 26, 2024: Salman Khan shares an adorable moment with niece Ayat at Ruslaan premiere; poses for clicks with Aayush Sharma, Arpita