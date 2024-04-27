Live
Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 27, 2024: Paradha: Anupama Parameswaran goes rustic for her next after the glamorous Tillu Square
Apr 27, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on April 27, 2024: Anupama Parameswaran's first-look from her next film Paradha.
Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Paradha: Anupama Parameswaran goes rustic for her next after the glamorous Tillu Square
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj & DK announced Anupama Parameswaran’s next film, Paradha, with Darshana Rajendran and Sangitha.
Bollywood News Live Updates: Lara Dutta says she has no interest in playing characters younger than her actual age unlike some male actors
- Lara Dutta says it's refreshing that female actors now get to play women in their ‘40's, 50’s, 60's and 70's' on screen.
Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD to Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 and Dhanush's Kubera: 7 upcoming Telugu films with a mythological touch
- Mythology seems to be the flavour of the day for these Tollywood films. Are they blowing with the social winds or celebrating Indian culture?
