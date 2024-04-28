Live
Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 28, 2024: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman mourn death of Deadpool & Wolverine art director Ray Chan
Apr 28, 2024 7:33 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on April 28, 2024: Ray Chan aka Raymond Chan, a longtime art director in the production design department for Marvel Studios died this week.
Hollywood News Live Updates: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman mourn death of Deadpool & Wolverine art director Ray Chan
- Ray Chan, who died at the age of 56, has worked on blockbuster hits like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, among others.
Apr 28, 2024 7:22 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Queen of Tears scores highest Saturday ratings ahead of finale; Missing Crown Prince peaks with new record
- Queen of Tears hit another milestone with its new Saturday ratings high on April 27 ahead of the series finale.
Apr 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Gangs of Godavari teaser: Vishwak Sen undergoes a massy makeover for this gritty film. Watch
- Gangs of Godavari teaser: The makers of Vishwak Sen, Neha Sshetty-starrer released the film’s teaser on Saturday. The film will be released on May 17.
Apr 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy secret Sin City night with Mahomes couple; Why the 'Sad' vibes?
- Taylor Swift enjoys night out in Vegas with NFL star Travis Kelce and friends before upcoming tour leg
Apr 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Anne Hathaway opens up on breaking the ice in romantic scenes: 'It's hard to force vulnerability'
- Anne Hathaway has shared tips on how to break the ice while filming romantic scenes. She recently featured in the romantic-comedy The Idea of You.
Apr 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Mrunal Thakur says she lost films as parents did not approve of intimate scenes: 'I would just get scared'
- Mrunal Thakur also shared how she had to convince her father when she got her first show. The actor was last seen in Family Star.
