Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 29, 2024: Lara Dutta says she bashed up a man who pinched her during Andaaz promotions, Akshay Kumar came to his rescue
Apr 29, 2024 7:54 AM IST
Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here.
Latest entertainment news on April 29, 2024: Lara Dutta starred opposite Akshay Kumar in her 2003 debut film, Andaaz
Bollywood News Live Updates: Lara Dutta says she bashed up a man who pinched her during Andaaz promotions, Akshay Kumar came to his rescue
- In a new interview, Lara Dutta recalled an incident at Chandni Chowk, Delhi during the promotions of her debut film Andaaz, where she was pinched by a man.
Apr 29, 2024 7:21 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: War 2 x Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan meet Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Jr NTR for dinner
- A galaxy of stars descended at a Mumbai restaurant on Sunday evening as Ayan Mukerji made the teams of Brahmastra and War 2 meet each other.
Apr 29, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Entertainment Others News Live Updates: Aubrey O’Day says Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reassigned Bad Boy publishing rights in bid to silence her
- Aubrey O’Day has claimed that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs tried to turn over publishing rights to Bad Boy Records artists last year in an attempt to buy her silence
Apr 29, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Richa Chadha exclusive interview: ‘Lajjo is very different than what people expect of me’
- In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, Richa Chadha talked about working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Heeramandi and Rekha's viral reaction.
Apr 29, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Entertainment Others News Live Updates: Tovino Thomas exclusive interview: 'I’m not in cinema just to make money'
- Tovino Thomas spoke about wanting to be an unpredictable and experimental actor in an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times.
