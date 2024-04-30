Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 30, 2024: Main Hoon Na: Farah Khan's directorial debut was as much a love letter to movies as her Om Shanti Om

Live
Main Hoon Na: Farah Khan's directorial debut was as much a love letter to movies as her Om Shanti Om
Apr 30, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen's Main Hoon Na turns 20 today
Bollywood News Live Updates: Main Hoon Na: Farah Khan's directorial debut was as much a love letter to movies as her Om Shanti Om
- Farah Khan's love for movies is demonstrated in Om Shanti Om. As Main Hoon Na turns 20 today, let's look at how that love reflects in her directorial debut.
Apr 30, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Entertainment Others News Live Updates: Travis Kelce inks record $34M deal, becomes NFL's highest-paid Tight End as Taylor hits Billionaire status
- Kansas City Chiefs re-sign Travis Kelce, making him highest-paid tight end
Apr 30, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: BTS Members' cult group scandal: HYBE fumes over 'Dahn World' connection, ‘crossing the line...'
- HYBE refutes cult allegations and vows legal action against rumour-makers.
Apr 30, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Sonakshi Sinha exclusive interview: ‘The entire set broke into standing ovation after the first take in Tilasmi Bahein’
- In this exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, Sonakshi Sinha shares her experience about playing the vengeful Fareedan in Heeramandi.
