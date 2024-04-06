Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 6, 2024: Nayanthara's friends pull her leg on an ice cream outing with Vignesh Shivan. Watch

Edit Profile
Saturday, Apr 6, 2024
    Apr 6, 2024 8:09 AM IST

    Tamil Cinema News Live Updates: Nayanthara's friends pull her leg on an ice cream outing with Vignesh Shivan. Watch

    • Vignesh Shivan returned from a shooting schedule recently. He shared a video on Instagram that stole fans’ hearts.
    Read the full story here

    Apr 6, 2024 8:01 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Adah Sharma on if she bought Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment: 'I got overwhelmed'

    • Adah Sharma was asked whether she actually bought Sushant Singh Rajput’s Mumbai home. This is what she said about the media attention on the matter.
    Read the full story here

    Apr 6, 2024 7:53 AM IST

    Web Series News Live Updates: Hyeri breaks silence after Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's split: 'I'm feeling very lucky...'

    Hyeri talks about luck and gratitude on her YouTube show with special guests after Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's breakup Read the full story here

    Apr 6, 2024 7:10 AM IST

    Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Rashmika Mandanna reacts to her pic from Pushpa being compared to Mahesh Babu’s in Guntur Kaaram

    • The makers of Pushpa: The Rule released a new still of Rashmika Mandanna from the upcoming film on her birthday, April 5.
    Read the full story here

    Apr 6, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Hollywood News Live Updates: Brad Pitt hits back at Angelina Jolie, demands to know if she gagged staff after abuse claims

    Brad Pitt's lawyers challenge Angelina Jolie's abuse claims and non-disclosure agreements Read the full story here

    Apr 6, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Hollywood News Live Updates: Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen announce their divorce on Instagram, ‘Finally putting..’

    Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron reveal they filed for divorce last year, in a shocking Instagram statement Read the full story here

    Apr 6, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Music News Live Updates: Taylor Swift releases 5 new playlists set around stages of heartbreak ahead of The Tortured Poets Department

    The Cruel Summer hitmaker curated the five playlists ahead of the April 19 release of TTPD on Friday Read the full story here

    Apr 6, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    TV News Live Updates: Moon Sang-min, Kim Do-wan talk about their love for Indian naan, curry and films: I want to try local cuisine, meet fans

    • Hailed as the breakout star, Moon Sang-min, in an exclusive interview with The Hindustan Times says he is overwhelmed with the response coming his way.
    Read the full story here

    Apr 6, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Ali Abbas Zafar kept calling Prithviraj Sukumaran for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: ‘I really wanted him to do the film’

    • Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director Ali Abbas Zafar revealed that he told Prithviraj Sukumaran he would change Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s dates if required.
    Read the full story here

