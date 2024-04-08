Live
Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 8, 2024: Queen of Tears dethrones Reply 1988 to become 3rd highest-rated in tvN history; #1 on Netflix
Apr 8, 2024 7:09 AM IST
Apr 8, 2024 7:09 AM IST
Queen of Tears surpasses Reply 1988 with third-highest ratings in tvN's history Read the full story here
Apr 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Monkey Man box office collection: Dev Patel's action film breaks even in just 3 days, collects $10.1 million
- Monkey Man box office collection: Dev Patel's directorial debut was made on a modest budget of $10 million.
Apr 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Queen of Tears, Wonderful World hold steady with the most buzzworthy drama rankings of the week
- Queen of Tears and Wonderful World drama titles secure the top 2 rankings of the most buzzworthy K-dramas of this week.
Apr 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Anime News Live Updates: New manga alert: Tokyo Revengers creator's Negai no Astro, 2 others to launch in Weekly Shonen Jump
- Ken Wakui of Tokyo Revengers fame is ready to launch his new manga, Negai no Astro, in the upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump issue. Two other titles also announced.
Apr 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
TV News Live Updates: 9-1-1 star Oliver Stark slams haters trolling Buck's bisexuality: ‘I truly don’t care…'
- 9-1-1 actor Oliver Stark “couldn't be prouder” of his character's bisexuality, and he's letting the haters know that he couldn't care less of what they think.
Apr 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Hansal Mehta, Jai Mehta exclusive interview on Lootere: ‘We often limit ourselves by the way we think’
- Hansal Mehta and Jai Mehta speak to Hindustan Times about collaborating on their new show Lootere, which released on Disney+ Hotstar.
Apr 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Happy birthday Allu Arjun: Charting the rise of the ‘pan-India star’
- Allu Arjun has entertained fans with his films for over two decades. Let us take a look at the journey of this National Award-winning actor on his birthday.
