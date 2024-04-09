Live
Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 9, 2024: Taylor Swift drops symbolic The Tortured Poets Department lyric tease on Eclipse Day
Apr 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for April 9, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on April 9, 2024: Taylor Swift drops the perfect TTPD lyric teases on Eclipse Day.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Taylor Swift drops symbolic The Tortured Poets Department lyric tease on Eclipse Day
- Taylor Swift made the most of the total solar eclipse day by rolling out a meaningful lyric tease for her upcoming album.
Apr 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Ring, Ring! Is Lady Gaga engaged again? Singer flaunts huge diamond fueling rumours
- Fans speculate on Lady Gaga's engagement as she flaunts a diamond ring while dating Michael Polansky
Apr 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: City Girls duo Yung Miami and JT's nasty online feud brings up ‘sneak disses’
- The City Girls are fighting online while their fans are wondering if this could be the end of the hip-hop duo.
Apr 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Lovely Runner early reviews: What's the verdict on Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon's K-drama premiere?
- Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's Lovely Runner K-drama premiere's early online reactions attracted positive reviews for its emotional relatability.
Apr 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: When Jaya Bachchan called Amitabh Bachchan ‘biggest baby’ in the house, said Abhishek Bachchan ‘talks non-stop’
- On Koffee With Karan season two, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan had spoken about their fights too. They were joined by Hema Malini and Esha Deol.
Apr 9, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Teja Sajja interview on Ugadi: HanuMan was an eye opener for India, hope my next film makes waves too
- In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, actor Teja Sajja reflects on the success of HanuMan, talks about his upcoming film, plans for Ugadi and more.
News entertainment Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 9, 2024: Taylor Swift drops symbolic The Tortured Poets Department lyric tease on Eclipse Day