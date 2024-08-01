Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 1, 2024: 'Like a man beats a woman': Kangana Ranaut reacts to 'natural male' boxer breaking opponent's nose during Olympics
Aug 1, 2024 11:01 PM IST
Latest entertainment news on August 1, 2024: Kangana Ranaut reacted to Algerian boxer Imane Khelif's controversial win at Paris Olympics.
Bollywood News Live Updates: ‘Like a man beats a woman’: Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘natural male’ boxer breaking opponent’s nose during Olympics
- Kangana Ranaut reacted to Algerian boxer Imane Khelif's controversial win at the Paris Olympics 2024. The actor-politician will be next seen in Emergency.
