New Delhi270C
Saturday, Aug 10, 2024
    Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 10, 2024: Farhan Akhtar on Ranbir Kapoor's alpha male role in Animal: ‘To each their own’

    By HT News Desk
    Aug 10, 2024 6:21 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for August 10, 2024.
    Latest entertainment news on August 10, 2024: Farhan Akhtar and Ranbir Kapoor in Dil Dhadakne Do and Animal.
    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 10, 2024 6:21 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Farhan Akhtar on Ranbir Kapoor's alpha male role in Animal: ‘To each their own’

    • In a recent interview, actor-director Farhan Akhtar opened up about how he doesn’t believe filmmakers should be censored. Here's what he said.
    Read the full story here

    Aug 10, 2024 6:18 AM IST

    Music News Live Updates: Neha Bhasin talks about her battle with PMDD: I was body-shamed when I gained weight because of medication

    • In an interview with Hindustan Times, Neha Bhasin talks about struggle with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) & Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder.
    Read the full story here

    Aug 10, 2024 5:58 AM IST

    Music News Live Updates: Justin Bieber caught yelling at teens harassing him while meeting pregnant Hailey Bieber: ‘Get out of here…'

    • Justin Bieber's planned lunch with his pregnant wife was disrupted by teens at a Beverly Hills hotel. A viral video shows Bieber confronting them.
    Read the full story here

