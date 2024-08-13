Latest entertainment News, highlights Today August 13, 2024: Brad Pitt says Alcoholics Anonymous literally ‘came down’ for him
Aug 13, 2024 11:32 PM IST
Welcome to the highlights platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for August 13, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on August 13, 2024: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still embroiled in a legal stalemate over their French winery
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 13, 2024 11:32 PM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Brad Pitt says Alcoholics Anonymous literally ‘came down’ for him
- Brad Pitt shared he was criticized by Alcoholics Anonymous for publicly discussing his involvement with the group.
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, highlights Today August 13, 2024: Brad Pitt says Alcoholics Anonymous literally ‘came down’ for him