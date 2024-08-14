Latest entertainment News, highlights Today August 14, 2024: Ariana Madix finally breaks silence on Tom Sandoval's bombshell lawsuit against her, ‘That was a…’
Aug 14, 2024 11:47 PM IST
Welcome to the highlights platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for August 14, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on August 14, 2024: Ariana Madix finally breaks silence on Tom Sandoval suing her for 'unauthorised access' of Rachel Leviss' intimate videos on his phone
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 14, 2024 11:47 PM IST
TV News Live Updates: Ariana Madix finally breaks silence on Tom Sandoval's bombshell lawsuit against her, ‘That was a…’
- Madix dated the 41-year-old television personality for nearly a decade before calling it quits over his months-long affair with Rachel Leviss, 29.
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, highlights Today August 14, 2024: Ariana Madix finally breaks silence on Tom Sandoval's bombshell lawsuit against her, ‘That was a…’