Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 15, 2024: Brad Pitt bonds with George Clooney at Château Miraval winery ignoring Jolie fiasco
Aug 15, 2024 12:48 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for August 15, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on August 15, 2024: Brad Pitt and George Clooney poses foe GQ front at Château Miraval winery
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 15, 2024 12:48 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Brad Pitt bonds with George Clooney at Château Miraval winery ignoring Jolie fiasco
- Brad Pitt invited George Clooney to Château Miraval for a GQ photoshoot amidst his legal battle with Angelina Jolie over the winery.
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 15, 2024: Brad Pitt bonds with George Clooney at Château Miraval winery ignoring Jolie fiasco