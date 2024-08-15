Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi300C
Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 15, 2024: Brad Pitt bonds with George Clooney at Château Miraval winery ignoring Jolie fiasco

    By HT News Desk
    Aug 15, 2024 12:48 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for August 15, 2024.
    Latest entertainment news on August 15, 2024: Brad Pitt and George Clooney poses foe GQ front at Château Miraval winery
    Latest entertainment news on August 15, 2024: Brad Pitt and George Clooney poses foe GQ front at Château Miraval winery

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 15, 2024 12:48 AM IST

    Hollywood News Live Updates: Brad Pitt bonds with George Clooney at Château Miraval winery ignoring Jolie fiasco

    • Brad Pitt invited George Clooney to Château Miraval for a GQ photoshoot amidst his legal battle with Angelina Jolie over the winery.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 15, 2024: Brad Pitt bonds with George Clooney at Château Miraval winery ignoring Jolie fiasco
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes