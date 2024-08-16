Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 16, 2024: Blake Lively source blames ‘rude statement’ for 2016 ‘nightmare’ interview backlash amid It Ends With Us drama
Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here.
Latest entertainment news on August 16, 2024: Reporter Kjersti Flaa shared a snippet from the 2016 interview with Blake Lively and her Cafe Society costar Parker Posey on August 10.
- Amidst backlash for the resurfaced 2016 interview, Blake Lively is also taking heat for her “tone-deaf” response to a serious question in a more recent chat.
