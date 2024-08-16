Live

Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 16, 2024: ‘There is no way’ Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt can ‘cross each other’ at Venice Film Festival

By

Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for August 16, 2024.