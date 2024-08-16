Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi300C
Friday, Aug 16, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 16, 2024: ‘There is no way’ Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt can ‘cross each other’ at Venice Film Festival

    By HT News Desk
    Aug 16, 2024 11:40 PM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for August 16, 2024.
    Latest entertainment news on August 16, 2024: Despite both premiering films at VFF, Jolie and Pitt's appearances are carefully scheduled to prevent meeting.
    Latest entertainment news on August 16, 2024: Despite both premiering films at VFF, Jolie and Pitt's appearances are carefully scheduled to prevent meeting.

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 16, 2024 11:40 PM IST

    Hollywood News Live Updates: ‘There is no way’ Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt can ‘cross each other’ at Venice Film Festival

    • Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will not cross paths at Venice Film Festival as their schedules do not overlap.
    Read the full story here

    Aug 16, 2024 11:13 PM IST

    Anime News Live Updates: Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13: When will it be released? Plot expectations and more

    • The ongoing Boruto managa's Chapter 13 is expected to highlight important moments in the series, marking turning points in the main character's journey.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 16, 2024: ‘There is no way’ Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt can ‘cross each other’ at Venice Film Festival
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes