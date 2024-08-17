Latest entertainment News, highlights Today August 17, 2024: Ryan Seacrest's ex Shana Wall injured after drinking beverage contaminated with plastic on American Airlines flight
Aug 17, 2024 11:56 PM IST
Aug 17, 2024 11:56 PM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Ryan Seacrest's ex Shana Wall injured after drinking beverage contaminated with plastic on American Airlines flight
- Shana Wall sustained internal injuries to her throat, oesophagus, vocal cords and digestive system after consuming a beverage containing shards of plastic
Aug 17, 2024 11:40 PM IST
Music News Live Updates: Bebe Rexha can't catch a break, says she was a ‘hate crime’ victim at Munich airport; here's what happened
- Bebe Rexha appears to have been discriminated against at the Munich airport for speaking Albanian. The singer shared her account through shaky breaths on Insta.
Aug 17, 2024 11:12 PM IST
Anime News Live Updates: Attack on Titan: The Last Attack release date announced. Watch visual trailer
- MAPPA Studio announces the release of a 145-minute long Attack on Tital: The Last Attack. The film is expected to release this winter in Japanese theaters.
