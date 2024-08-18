Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 18, 2024: Nithya Menen defends her role in Thiruchitrambalam getting National Award: ‘Just because it's not dramatic…’

Live
Nithya Menen defends her role in Thiruchitrambalam getting National Award: 'Just because it's not dramatic…'
Aug 18, 2024 6:18 AM IST
Nithya Menen and Dhanush in a still from Thiruchitrambalam.
Tamil Cinema News Live Updates: Nithya Menen defends her role in Thiruchitrambalam getting National Award: ‘Just because it's not dramatic…’
- After Sai Pallavi's fans were miffed that she did not get a National Award for Gargi, Nithya Menen defended why she deserved it in an interview.
Aug 18, 2024 6:14 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Imtiaz Ali says he did not utilise Shah Rukh Khan's stardom in Jab Harry Met Sejal: 'I wouldn’t have made it very filmy'
- Imtiaz Ali opened up about what went wrong with Jab Harry Met Sejal. He said that he should have more flashback scenes to develop Shah Rukh Khan's character.
