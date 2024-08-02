Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 2, 2024: Tom Cruise engineering epic Paris Olympics closing ceremony stunt: ‘Expect a major Hollywood production’ | Report
Aug 2, 2024 3:53 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for August 2, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on August 2, 2024: TOPSHOT - US actor Tom Cruise watches the victory ceremony of the women's 4x100m freestyle relay swimming event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on July 27, 2024.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 2, 2024 3:53 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Tom Cruise engineering epic Paris Olympics closing ceremony stunt: ‘Expect a major Hollywood production’ | Report
- Tom Cruise is about to make another Mission Impossible possible as he is expected to bridge the Paris and LA Games at the August 11 Closing Ceremony.
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 2, 2024: Tom Cruise engineering epic Paris Olympics closing ceremony stunt: ‘Expect a major Hollywood production’ | Report