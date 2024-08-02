Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 2, 2024: Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner is Sana Makbul: Beats Ranvir Shorey, Naezy for top spot
Aug 2, 2024 11:44 PM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for August 2, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on August 2, 2024: Sana Makbul has won Bigg Boss OTT 3.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 2, 2024 11:44 PM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner is Sana Makbul: Beats Ranvir Shorey, Naezy for top spot
- Apart from the coveted trophy, Sana Makbul, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 also picked up ₹25 lakh as prize money.
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 2, 2024: Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner is Sana Makbul: Beats Ranvir Shorey, Naezy for top spot