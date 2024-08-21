Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 21, 2024: Clueless star Alicia Silverstone leaves fans concerned after seemingly eating poisonous fruit, ‘Are you alive?’
Aug 21, 2024 12:11 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for August 21, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on August 21, 2024: Alicia Silverstone leaves fans concerned after seemingly eating a poisonous fruit
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 21, 2024 12:11 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Clueless star Alicia Silverstone leaves fans concerned after seemingly eating poisonous fruit, ‘Are you alive?’
- Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the mysterious fruit was none other than Jerusalem cherry, which is potentially fatal when ingested
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today August 21, 2024: Clueless star Alicia Silverstone leaves fans concerned after seemingly eating poisonous fruit, ‘Are you alive?’